LETTER: A safe space for statues and monuments that are out of favor

This letter is to all the wealthy businessmen and businesswomen in America: Please chip in and buy me an island. I will move there, and I will store and take care of all your discarded statues, flags and other historic memorials, just as Las Vegas does with the old neon signs.

When everyone finally wakes up to realize that we can’t just forget our history, I will return them to you.

Slavery and other forms of discrimination (the Holocaust, for one) happened, and that is all part of our history. No matter how much it hurts, we must not ignore it, as we don’t want to make those mistakes again nor do we want our future generations to.