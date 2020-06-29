86°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: A safe space for statues and monuments that are out of favor

Delwin Hobob Boulder City
June 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

This letter is to all the wealthy businessmen and businesswomen in America: Please chip in and buy me an island. I will move there, and I will store and take care of all your discarded statues, flags and other historic memorials, just as Las Vegas does with the old neon signs.

When everyone finally wakes up to realize that we can’t just forget our history, I will return them to you.

Slavery and other forms of discrimination (the Holocaust, for one) happened, and that is all part of our history. No matter how much it hurts, we must not ignore it, as we don’t want to make those mistakes again nor do we want our future generations to.

MOST READ
1
Wildfire on Mount Charleston scorches 5,000 acres, Lee Canyon evacuated — VIDEO
Wildfire on Mount Charleston scorches 5,000 acres, Lee Canyon evacuated — VIDEO
2
Mask mandate catching on with Las Vegas Strip visitors
Mask mandate catching on with Las Vegas Strip visitors
3
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
4
Clark County adds 736 coronavirus cases after reporting delay
Clark County adds 736 coronavirus cases after reporting delay
5
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST