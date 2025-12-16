LETTER: A Satan Club at a Las Vegas high school?

In his Dec. 10 column on a Satan Club at a local high school, Victor Joecks clutched his pearls and made some statements without taking the time to check his information. The seven tenets of the Satanic Temple emphasize compassion, justice, bodily autonomy, scientific integrity and personal responsibility. There is nothing evil glaring through its teachings.

Before spewing poison at other beliefs, it might be worthwhile for Mr. Joecks to check his information first.