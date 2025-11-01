66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A scooter tragedy

(AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
(AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Earth to Jacky Rosen: Obamacare has failed
(Getty Images)
LETTER: How do subsidies for film production make any sense?
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Clark County commissioner downplays local sprawl
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Drugs in the prison mail?
Neal Gee Henderson
October 31, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The Oct. 24 Review-Journal had a story about a 10-year-old boy dying and a 9-year-old boy injured in a collision between an e-scooter and a truck. The 9-year-old was driving the e-scooter. This is a tragic event. A 9-year old does not have the knowledge, experience or understanding to drive an electric vehicle in traffic.

How many more children are going to die in these tragic events because they are allowed to drive e-scooters in traffic? We all have seen children operating e-scooters in heavy traffic on streets such as Eastern Avenue or Saint Rose Parkway. How long before the next tragic e-scooter accident?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Drugs in the prison mail?
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Three-hundred and fifty thousand dollars? For a firm to conduct a “comprehensive operations study” at High Desert Prison because drugs are being smuggled in as ink on mail?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Wealth and United States
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas

When wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few, built on the labor of many, can we truly call ourselves the richest nation?

Boulder Highway. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
LETTER: End is nigh for Eastside Cannery?
Edward Vodek Las Vegas

Why tear down something that has plenty of life left in it? The corporations need to stop and think about their communities that support their business.

New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Safety first for e-scooter riders
Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas

While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.

Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
LETTER: Flipped birds? Oh, my!
Ellen Shaw Henderson

“No Kings” demonstrator Doug Parker complains that a dozen people driving by his protest gave his group the finger. Well, cry me a river.

MORE STORIES