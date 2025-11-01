LETTER: A scooter tragedy

The Oct. 24 Review-Journal had a story about a 10-year-old boy dying and a 9-year-old boy injured in a collision between an e-scooter and a truck. The 9-year-old was driving the e-scooter. This is a tragic event. A 9-year old does not have the knowledge, experience or understanding to drive an electric vehicle in traffic.

How many more children are going to die in these tragic events because they are allowed to drive e-scooters in traffic? We all have seen children operating e-scooters in heavy traffic on streets such as Eastern Avenue or Saint Rose Parkway. How long before the next tragic e-scooter accident?