95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: A setback for Nevada on nuclear waste

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
August 17, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied a request by Nevada officials to block future transfers of nuclear material from South Carolina to a federal site north of Las Vegas (Wednesday Review-Journal).

When are my fellow Nevadans going to consider recycling spent nuclear fuel?

Nevada could further prosper by building and maintaining a spent nuclear fuel recycling plant. Revenues would be realized from the sale of generated recycled power and from fees charged to other states for taking away their spent nuclear fuel.

Similar to the Alaska oil dividend, consideration could be given to providing each Nevadan a nuclear recycle dividend.

France, Great Britain and Japan, among other nations, realize that spent nuclear fuel is a valuable asset, not simply waste requiring disposal. As a result, France today generates 80 percent of its electricity needs with nuclear power, much of it generated through recycling.

Our Nevada elected officials are doing a fine job of preventing Yucca Mountain from being a garbage dump for the nation’s spent nuclear fuel. But eventually it will be shipped to Yucca Mountain.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: When did politics turn into a giant temper tantrum?
David Ballard Las Vegas

I see a lot of people on both sides with “temper tantrums.” How are we to teach our children if they see adults with angry words and demonstrations in the streets?

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump isn’t great …
Joseph Grabowski Las Vegas

… but I am seriously considering voting for him next year, if only to prevent some Democratic socialist from being elected.

President Donald Trump listens Fox News' Sean Hannity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: On Baltimore, President Donald Trump and rats
Sandra Baker Las Vegas

Enough already about the rats. Michael Ramirez, in his Aug. 5 political cartoon, used that topic to get in a swipe against Baltimore and the residents of that large and historic city.

LETTER: Regulating bullets might slow down mass shooters
Schyler Frost Henderson

Instead of taking away guns, let’s regulate the bullets. If you own a gun, handgun or rifle, you can buy only enough bullets for the capacity of the gun.