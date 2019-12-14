LETTER: A shooting in Pensacola leaves three dead

Police cars escort an ambulance after a shooter open fire inside the Pensacola Air Base. (Tony Giberson/ Pensacola News Journal via AP)

A student from Saudi Arabia — a country with which we are supposedly friends — opened fire in a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three and wounding many others. It’s been reported that friends of his videotaped the shooter, no doubt for entertainment at a future dinner party.

So to those among the “open borders” crowd who decried President Donald Trump’s travel ban as misguided, racist, xenophobic, cruel, etc., I have two words: wrong again.