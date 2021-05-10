76°F
Letters

LETTER: A shortage of workers in Las Vegas

Al Lasso Las Vegas
May 9, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is a shortage of workers in the Las Vegas Valley. Employers claim this is due to the government paying workers more on unemployment then they can earn at work. There is a solution to this problem.

The governor can issue an emergency directive that allows for anyone collecting unemployment to continue to receive these benefits for four weeks after they get hired to a full-time job. If they do not quit within one year, the additional four weeks does not have to be paid back. Should they leave prior to the one-year deadline, the four weeks will be deducted from future unemployment benefits.

