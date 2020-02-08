LETTER: A skewed view of Nevada’s independent voters

Donald Trump has done more for the United States than any other president since Ronald Reagan.

As a longtime independent voter and a 50-plus-year resident of Nevada, I am confused by Rory Appleton’s Feb. 2 article in reference to nonpartisan (independent) voters being anti-President Donald Trump. The writer interviewed only nine people, a poor cross-section of the independent voter in Nevada.

Mr. Trump has done more for the United States than any other president since Ronald Reagan. Yes, he is bombastic, conceited and can go a bit overboard, but he is getting the jobs done he said he would. We can only hope and pray that with another four years in office, it will take a long time before future presidents can’t screw the country up again.

And, by the way, if you don’t like his tweets, don’t read them.