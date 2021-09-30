LETTER: A slippery slope for the Clark County Commission

In response to your Wednesday story on the Clark County Commission and “misinformation”: As the saying goes, watch for the slippery slope. First misinformation regarding COVID will be monitored, then misinformation about government agencies, individuals, etc.

Who are these educated, experienced nonbiased individuals who are monitoring what is a falsehood and what is truth? Believe me, the American people already see the hypocrisy in the media reporting, and it will only get worse.