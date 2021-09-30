71°F
LETTER: A slippery slope for the Clark County Commission

Maureen Robinson Las Vegas
September 29, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to your Wednesday story on the Clark County Commission and “misinformation”: As the saying goes, watch for the slippery slope. First misinformation regarding COVID will be monitored, then misinformation about government agencies, individuals, etc.

Who are these educated, experienced nonbiased individuals who are monitoring what is a falsehood and what is truth? Believe me, the American people already see the hypocrisy in the media reporting, and it will only get worse.

LETTER: Time for the Southwest to build desalination plants
John Neff North Las Vegas

On the front page of Thursday’s paper was the headline “A dire water forecast.” We are now facing even more water restrictions, but no one is providing any solutions.

LETTER: Vaccine mandates and bribes
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I can’t go to see the Raiders? Where’s the closet vaccine location?