Joe Biden (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Looks like we have a transitional president-elect, who spent the campaign in his basement, with a socialist vice president-elect sitting on the bench. It also looks like we had a small red ripple-wave in the U.S. House and statehouses throughout the United States.

This raises two questions: Will there be red tsunamis in 2022 and 2024? And does the White House have a basement?