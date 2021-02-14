LETTER: A solution for teachers unions that won’t return to class
This controversy involving the pandemic, opening schools, teachers unions and teachers could be solved very easily. I seem to remember another president’s response to another union and workers. The president was Ronald Reagan and the union and workers were the air traffic controllers. He fired them all and hired new ones. Problem solved.