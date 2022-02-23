LETTER: A solution to Southwest water woes

AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File

I have made this suggestion before regarding a solution to water shortages in the Southwest. But it seems to fall on deaf ears. There is a solution that would involve the following facts and proposals:

The Columbia River dumps 265,000 cubic feet of unused fresh water per second into the Pacific Ocean in Oregon. An agreement could be proposed by the Southwest states with the states along the Columbia for the use of any extra water. Those states would be reimbursed for the water by the Southwestern states.

A water pipeline would be constructed from the Columbia to the Colorado River, or one of it’s tributaries, to receive this water. The Colorado would serve as the water distribution system for the Southwest, and much of the infrastructure needed is already in place.

The pipeline could be either above or below ground. Any leak would simply be fresh water. Negotiations for right of ways would need to be done with any state the pipeline touched.

Seems like a win-win. Northwestern states receive funds for water not being used. Southwestern states have a dependable water supply. Jobs would be created in the construction and maintenance of the pipeline.

Given the political will, it could be accomplished.