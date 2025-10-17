61°F
Letters

LETTER: A special patrol to find license plate scofflaws

LETTER: Time to go nuclear
LETTER: Here’s how to ensure there are no government shutdowns
LETTER: Feasted on by mosquitoes
LETTER: A way to get the military off the streets and keep the peace
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
October 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Rather that encouraging and depending upon citizens to report improperly registered motor vehicles (“DMV to allow vehicle registration reporting,” Oct. 12 Review-Journal), why not institute a program in which specially trained agents patrol parking lots to document and report violators? A properly planned and executed program with even just a dozen agents would not only discourage violations, it would easily more than pay for itself.

John Macdonald Las Vegas

We must get on with developing non-CO₂ producing electrical energy.

LETTER: Where are the adults in the Senate?
R. Mirgon Las Vegas

In my company, like so many others, all my employees get paid first and before I get paid. It would appear this is not true for the federal government.

LETTER: Democrats want the GOP to negotiate
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

I keep listening to the Democrats whining about the Republicans not being willing to negotiate to fund our country.

LETTER: Union bangs the drum for Nevada film tax subsidies
Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas

Here they go again. Gov. Joe Lombardo has announced a legislative special session and the unions immediately started beating the drum for massive tax incentives for the TV and film industry.

LETTER: High-speed rail boondoggle
Alan B. Van Ees Las Vegas

This seems to me as good a reason as any to cancel this boondoggle.

