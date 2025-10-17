LETTER: A special patrol to find license plate scofflaws
Why not have a program in which specially trained agents patrol parking lots to report violators?
Rather that encouraging and depending upon citizens to report improperly registered motor vehicles (“DMV to allow vehicle registration reporting,” Oct. 12 Review-Journal), why not institute a program in which specially trained agents patrol parking lots to document and report violators? A properly planned and executed program with even just a dozen agents would not only discourage violations, it would easily more than pay for itself.