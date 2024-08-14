LETTER: A superintendent alternative for the Clark Clounty School Board

I see the Clark County School Board has authorized $64,000 to search for a new superintendent. They will pay $300,000 a year for this person to rubber-stamp their wishes. Well, I have some great news. For $25, I will find a new superintendent, and I can furnish the rubber stamp.

For years and years, we have had numerous superintendents. They all seem to have accomplished the same for the students of our fair county: The performance of said students has continued to go downhill. For a new superintendent to do worse would take a miracle.

I would be willing to do the job for a meager $100,000 a year. I would dramatically cut back the staff and provide my own rubber stamp to do as the teachers union wishes (we all know they really run the system). And when I perform the same or only slightly worse than my predecessor, I will be willing to be fired, take my golden parachute and ride into the sunset to play golf or maybe run for mayor or the school board.