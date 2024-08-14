90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A superintendent alternative for the Clark Clounty School Board

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Was Joe Biden an effective president?
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Let’s term limit U.S. senators
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Supreme Court is corrupt and must be fixed
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: Biden won’t give up student loans
Dennis Shinn Las Vegas
August 13, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I see the Clark County School Board has authorized $64,000 to search for a new superintendent. They will pay $300,000 a year for this person to rubber-stamp their wishes. Well, I have some great news. For $25, I will find a new superintendent, and I can furnish the rubber stamp.

For years and years, we have had numerous superintendents. They all seem to have accomplished the same for the students of our fair county: The performance of said students has continued to go downhill. For a new superintendent to do worse would take a miracle.

I would be willing to do the job for a meager $100,000 a year. I would dramatically cut back the staff and provide my own rubber stamp to do as the teachers union wishes (we all know they really run the system). And when I perform the same or only slightly worse than my predecessor, I will be willing to be fired, take my golden parachute and ride into the sunset to play golf or maybe run for mayor or the school board.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Let’s term limit U.S. senators
James J. Worman Henderson

Twelve years should be ample time for senators to have their agenda pressed in Congress, after which they should return to their prior job or profession.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Supreme Court is corrupt and must be fixed
Joann Simmons Henderson

Lifetime Supreme Court appointments could mean someone sits on the court for 40 to 50 years with the life expectancy we now have. Term limits are a must.

Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
R.J. Liepins Henderson

You now have the elite Clinton and Obama politicos remaking Kamala Harris into the best thing for us since sliced bread.

AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The federal government is unwilling to stop printing money to quench their thirst for more power.

A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., J ...
LETTER: Climate madness!
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Is green agenda making it warmer?

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
recommend 2
LETTER: Biden and democracy
recommend 3
LETTER: A Trump miracle?
recommend 4
LETTER: A threat to our children
recommend 5
LETTER: Long-range weapons only good for murder
recommend 6
LETTER: The national debt isn’t so bad