Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Please, please don’t ever drop syndicated columnist Susan Estrich from your Opinion page. Yes, she is a liberal, progressive Democrat. And she’s also reasonable, adult and practical in her assessment of where we are as a nation. See her Tuesday column on “the Biden malaise.”

I’d probably cross the aisle and vote for her. I like Ms. Estrich’s thought process and communication skills very much.