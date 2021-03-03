LETTER: A tale of bureaucratic bungling

Does the right hand know what the left hand is doing?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

My Nevada driver’s license expired in April. Being of a certain age, I had to appear in person to get it renewed. I could not get a renewal appointment at the DMV. The DMV recognized this problem and sent out a letter — to be carried with my “expired” license — giving me a one-year extension.

Later, I need some help from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Officials there required my license as part of this process. Recently, I was informed by agency officials that the DHHS goes by the bar code on the back of the license and “does not cooperate with the DMV extension letter.” The department will not provide any assistance until I get a renewed license.

Have you heard of anything so stupid?