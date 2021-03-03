52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: A tale of bureaucratic bungling

Linda Reese Las Vegas
March 2, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

My Nevada driver’s license expired in April. Being of a certain age, I had to appear in person to get it renewed. I could not get a renewal appointment at the DMV. The DMV recognized this problem and sent out a letter — to be carried with my “expired” license — giving me a one-year extension.

Later, I need some help from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Officials there required my license as part of this process. Recently, I was informed by agency officials that the DHHS goes by the bar code on the back of the license and “does not cooperate with the DMV extension letter.” The department will not provide any assistance until I get a renewed license.

Have you heard of anything so stupid?

MOST READ
1
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
2
$204K jackpot hits for Arizona visitor on the Strip
$204K jackpot hits for Arizona visitor on the Strip
3
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
4
LETTER: Joe Biden enters office, gasoline prices skyrocket
LETTER: Joe Biden enters office, gasoline prices skyrocket
5
Reno ahead of Las Vegas in bouncing back from pandemic
Reno ahead of Las Vegas in bouncing back from pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.