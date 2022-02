(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regarding your Saturday story that mentioned Sigal Chattah, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo and Michele Fiore (“AG candidate in feud with former ally”): Frankly, I couldn’t be paid to vote for or listen to any one of them. Fighting, puffing and sounding off, they appear to be only children squabbling, offering nothing more. Keep them all out of politics and send them home to play with paper dolls.