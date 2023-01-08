48°F
Letters

LETTER: A tale of two Congresses

Howard Claeson Las Vegas
January 7, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Members of Congress No. 1 march into the chamber. They have a 4,000-page spending bill. There is to be a vote within hours. Not a single member has read the bill and knows the full content of what’s in it.

Members of the majority, under the direction of the speaker, have been given their marching orders. The bill passes. The taxpayers are again ladened with more debt. No debate, no explanation of the contents.

Members of Congress No. 2 shuffle into the chamber. They are to vote on a new speaker. Numerous votes take place with no one getting a majority. The minority party and the media attack members of the majority calling it a clown show.

During this process there is debate and an effort to make concessions on the rules that would benefit American voters. There are meetings in offices to discuss opinions. How novel.

I like the way Congress No. 2 has started, and I hope they stay on this path. We all stand to benefit.

