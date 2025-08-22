100°F
LETTER: A tale of two gerrymanders

Mike Edens Las Vegas
August 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I agree with Lon S. Jaffe’s letter to the editor (“Voting lines,” Saturday Review-Journal) that condemns gerrymandering — the manipulation of district boundaries to secure partisan advantage. However, his critique veers leftward by singling out Texas Republicans for their mid-decade redistricting effort, while ignoring similarly troubling behavior elsewhere.

For context, let’s revisit the statistics he cited: In 2024, Texas Democrats received 43 percent of the vote but secured only 34 percent of the state’s congressional seats—a disparity of 9 percentage points. In Nevada, Democrats received 47 percent of the vote yet claimed 75 percent of the congressional seats — a staggering 28-point gap, driven by aggressive Democratic gerrymandering.

By any objective measure, Nevada’s map manipulation is more egregious than Texas’s. If Mr. Jaffe’s goal is to rally readers against partisan gerrymandering, his argument would be far more compelling if it condemned abuses on both sides —especially when the offense in his own backyard is even more blatant.

Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Rising traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths dominate local headlines, and the RTC’s Safe Streets for All initiative is gathering public input. Awareness is not the problem — action is.

Chuck Lombardo Henderson

Republicans forced to clean up Biden’s immigration disaster.

