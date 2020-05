Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Re: Your May 24 story, “Mickey Mouse call as NBA opts for Orlando over LV”: While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis states, “All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,” and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak states. “Any congregation of 10 or more people … could be subject to civil and criminal penalties,” the die was cast.