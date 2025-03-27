LETTER: A tale of two headlines

Your March 19 front page encapsulates the sad state of affairs in this country. The lead headline shouts about the firebombing of a Tesla service center. On the bottom of the page is an article with a smaller headline that celebrates the return of two of our astronauts trapped in space for 286 days.

The safe return of our astronauts is one of America’s greatest technology achievements and deserves to be the lead article, accompanied with a banner that celebrates the event. But when some craven individual terrorist fire-bombed a Tesla service center because of his hatred for Elon Musk and his involvement in the Trump administration, that bumped what should have been the lead story.