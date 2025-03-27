74°F
LETTER: A tale of two headlines

Wick McLaren St. George, Utah
March 26, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Your March 19 front page encapsulates the sad state of affairs in this country. The lead headline shouts about the firebombing of a Tesla service center. On the bottom of the page is an article with a smaller headline that celebrates the return of two of our astronauts trapped in space for 286 days.

The safe return of our astronauts is one of America’s greatest technology achievements and deserves to be the lead article, accompanied with a banner that celebrates the event. But when some craven individual terrorist fire-bombed a Tesla service center because of his hatred for Elon Musk and his involvement in the Trump administration, that bumped what should have been the lead story.

LETTER: Justin Jones: The $80 million taxpayer albatross
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Southern Nevadans have some real “winners” among our elected officials. The City Council in the Badlands case cost us $626 million and Mr. Jones could well be said to singlehandedly have cost us the $80 million.

LETTER: Don’t kill the Department of Education
Michael Pravica Henderson

This will perpetuate the growing economic and educational divide in our country, which will further our demise toward a Third World banana republic of haves and have-nots. I shudder for our nation’s future.

LETTER: Prosecute the Tesla vandals
Jerry Berg Boulder City

Perhaps when and if they catch these wanna-be terrorists, they should be jailed.

LETTER: Trump the dictator
Alvin Chen Las Vegas

Why do we even need a Congress anymore?

