44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: A tale of two presidents

Carmine Anthony DiFazio North Las Vegas
December 9, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - This Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows the White House in Washington. (AP Photo ...
FILE - This Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

In the history of our great country, we’ve had 46 presidents. The good ones can be counted on both hands with fingers left over. The great ones on one hand with fingers left over. I don’t put Donald Trump or Joe Biden in either category.

But if politics is a game of sport, and there are those who believe so, the best match-up in 2024 is Mr. Biden versus Mr. Trump. In both cases, they are one termers— and with divided government, neither can do much harm.

After making the federal government in Washington a lifelong career, I’ve learned that this great country runs by its own momentum — despite the president not because of him. I like both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden for different reasons and wouldn’t object to seeing either in office for another four years. I’ll smile upon the result and just say, “The voters have spoken.”

MOST READ
1
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: ‘Everything that could be broken was’
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: ‘Everything that could be broken was’
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
3
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
4
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST