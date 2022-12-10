LETTER: A tale of two presidents

Neither Biden nor Trump is great, but both have their strong points.

FILE - This Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

In the history of our great country, we’ve had 46 presidents. The good ones can be counted on both hands with fingers left over. The great ones on one hand with fingers left over. I don’t put Donald Trump or Joe Biden in either category.

But if politics is a game of sport, and there are those who believe so, the best match-up in 2024 is Mr. Biden versus Mr. Trump. In both cases, they are one termers— and with divided government, neither can do much harm.

After making the federal government in Washington a lifelong career, I’ve learned that this great country runs by its own momentum — despite the president not because of him. I like both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden for different reasons and wouldn’t object to seeing either in office for another four years. I’ll smile upon the result and just say, “The voters have spoken.”