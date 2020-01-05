LETTER: A tale of two presidents and the use of deadly force

Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Anwar al-Awlaki was a U.S. citizen born in New Mexico, and President Barack Obama ordered him killed in Yemen with a missile strike because he was an al-Qaida terrorist. The Democrats praised him for taking that action.

Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general responsible for killing hundreds of Americans, was ordered killed in Iraq with a missile strike by President Donald Trump (Friday Review-Journal). The Democrats say it was a dangerous and reckless provocation.

Hypocrites are my favorite kind of people.