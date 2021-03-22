LETTER: A tale of two stories

(Getty Images)

Your March 15 front-page article mentions the hope that the $1,400 stimulus check will end up in casino cash registers. Just below that story was an article on how hard it is for parents to feed their families during the pandemic.

I am 82 years old and maybe I grew up with a different set of priorities, but it seems more important to feed people than enrich the casinos.

The only part of this so-called stimulus plan that has been covered by the media is the $1,400 check. There’s been hardly anything about the massive amount of pork payback for President Joe Biden’s election.

I am glad I have only a few years left because I really pity younger generations for what they are about to face in America.