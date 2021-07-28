94°F
LETTER: A tale of two stories in the Review-Journal

Ron Moers Henderson
July 27, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
I read two articles in Saturday’s Review-Journal. Article one concerned a plea deal for a man who contributed to his daughter’s death by refusing to let police break his car window. The offender, Sidney Deal, valued his car over his child. His sentence? A misdemeanor. The second article concerned a woman who left her dogs out in the heat. In this case (involving an animal), the woman was arrested and charged with two felony counts and four misdemeanor counts.

Upon comparing the two cases, it begs the question: Does society value dogs over children? Perhaps District Attorney Steve Wolfson could clarify this matter for us.

