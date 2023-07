Russ Wilson splashes water on his face from a fountain in New York, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The heat wave that has been roasting much of the U.S. in recent days is just getting warmed up, with temperatures expected to soar to dangerous levels through the weekend. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

While I would never accuse the Review-Journal of intentionally biased reporting, I do find it interesting that our recent “near”-record-setting heat wave was afforded a front-page headline on July 24 while another new record recently achieved — “most consecutive days under 100 degrees” — was not given nearly the same level of attention. Just saying.