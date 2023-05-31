82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: A teachable moment on the U.S. debt

David Beerman North Las Vegas
May 30, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Thank you to Richard Strickland, whose May 26 letter to the Review-Journal about the federal debt provides a teachable moment for all of us. Tax cuts are not “unfunded” and, in fact, going back to the Kennedy administration, have produced additional revenue.

Using whitehouse.gov data for annual federal receipts and outlays, it can easily be seen that the ballooning debt is a spending problem, not a revenue problem. From 2001 to 2023, revenue grew by 237 percent, but spending grew by 356 percent over the same period.

And if you want to focus on each political party, Republican administrations compiled $5 trillion in debt, while Democrat administrations added $16 trillion during the same time frame.

It’s really pretty simple: You’re entitled to your own opinion but not to your own facts.

MOST READ
1
Be prepared to empty your wallet for Stanley Cup Final tickets
Be prepared to empty your wallet for Stanley Cup Final tickets
2
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
3
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
4
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
5
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The Beltway debt drams
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

There is an old axiom about Washington: Nothing happens until it has to.

More stories
CLARENCE PAGE: RIP Jim Brown, your legacy is mixed, yet memorable
CLARENCE PAGE: RIP Jim Brown, your legacy is mixed, yet memorable
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: President Joe Biden’s atrocious record on immigration
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: President Joe Biden’s atrocious record on immigration
Billy Gibbons riffs on Jeff Beck, Vegas return
Billy Gibbons riffs on Jeff Beck, Vegas return
Sunrise Hospital ER nurse shares tips to stop severe bleeding, save lives
Sunrise Hospital ER nurse shares tips to stop severe bleeding, save lives
Teacher kissed student at school, asked for lewd photos, police say
Teacher kissed student at school, asked for lewd photos, police say
Graney: Hockey players are the most superstitious of athletes
Graney: Hockey players are the most superstitious of athletes