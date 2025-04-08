LETTER: A third term for Donald Trump?

One of the gut-wrenching headlines in the March 31 Review-Journal was on page 4A: “Trump considers third term.” Donald Trump believes there’s a way for him to run again — maybe even never leave office — despite the limitations of the 22nd Amendment. I can’t imagine anyone outside of his echo chamber even entertaining such an idea, let alone saying it out loud.

The two-term limit exists to prevent the establishment of a political dynasty in place of a functioning democracy. Eight years in office is more than enough, particularly when the president believes he’s the smartest person in the room. We’ve already seen the damage done by his administration: corrupting the government with incompetent sycophantic appointments, illegally firing tens of thousands of federal workers and pushing economic policies, such as his reckless tariff obsession, that threaten to plunge us into a recession.

No one should have to endure 12 years of bad leadership. Eight years will be nearly impossible to recover from.