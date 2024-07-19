LETTER: A threat to our children

In his July 7 commentary, Benjamin Ayanian explains why the national debt is “imprudent and immoral.” He states that “the national debt is institutionalized theft on a massive scale. As it climbs, we’re saddling future generations with higher and higher tax obligations.”

This warning is not new. In his 1956 State of the Union address, President Dwight D. Eisenhower noted the problem, saying, “I should mention our enormous national debt. We must begin to make some payments on it if we are to avoid passing on to our children an impossible burden of debt.”