Letters

LETTER: A time for resolutions

J. Harper Henderson
January 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I heard on a local news show a few nights ago that only 7 percent of people were still loyal to their resolutions by the end of January. Agreed, it’s not easy to carry out our best intentions. Here is something, however, that we can all do: Show kindness to ourselves and to others. It costs nothing but perhaps a moment of our time, and when we show more kindness than necessary, the person receiving it may need it more than we may ever know.

