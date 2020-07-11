101°F
Letters

LETTER: A Trump loss in November might be fun for Republicans

Joe Stockman Henderson
July 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

As a supporter of President Donald Trump, I’ve trained myself to focus on what he does, not what he tweets. That said, I’m starting to believe that a Trump loss might be the best thing for Republicans … for two years. Think of it. You’d have Bernie/AOC vs. Biden/VP, Schumer vs. Sanders, AOC vs. Pelosi. The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, and associated talking heads would have to pick sides instead of all ganging up against Mr. Trump.

Wouldn’t that be fun? And I think the country could survive the chaos for two years … just.

