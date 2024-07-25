LETTER: A Trump miracle?

I have long enjoyed Victor Joecks columns. Until July 21 (“Why did God Save Trump?”). He’s entitled to believe what he wants but his assertion that God specifically intervened for Donald Trump (he actually called it a miracle) but allowed hero Corey Comperatore to be killed is absurd blasphemy and a perversion of scripture.

Mr. Joecks embarks on a journey of speculation, guesswork and biblical gyrations in an attempt to support his “it was a miracle” argument, worthy of a Joe Biden speech. The Bible teaches us that one generally needs faith to benefit from a miracle — “Jesus said to him, ‘If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes’ ” (Mark 9:23). It boggles the mind to believe that God would provide a miracle to a man such as Mr. Trump with no discernible faith, a man who rarely attends church, has now turned his back on the innocent babies he was so proud to have “saved” via the Supreme Court in Dobbs, and recently could not recall his favorite Bible passage.

I choose to believe that God saves his miracles for those more deserving.