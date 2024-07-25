102°F
Letters

LETTER: A Trump miracle?

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
More Stories
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The new democracy
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday ...
LETTER: Shame is powerful tool
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Another Biden success story
AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: The national debt isn’t so bad
Josh Kunis Las Vegas
July 24, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I have long enjoyed Victor Joecks columns. Until July 21 (“Why did God Save Trump?”). He’s entitled to believe what he wants but his assertion that God specifically intervened for Donald Trump (he actually called it a miracle) but allowed hero Corey Comperatore to be killed is absurd blasphemy and a perversion of scripture.

Mr. Joecks embarks on a journey of speculation, guesswork and biblical gyrations in an attempt to support his “it was a miracle” argument, worthy of a Joe Biden speech. The Bible teaches us that one generally needs faith to benefit from a miracle — “Jesus said to him, ‘If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes’ ” (Mark 9:23). It boggles the mind to believe that God would provide a miracle to a man such as Mr. Trump with no discernible faith, a man who rarely attends church, has now turned his back on the innocent babies he was so proud to have “saved” via the Supreme Court in Dobbs, and recently could not recall his favorite Bible passage.

I choose to believe that God saves his miracles for those more deserving.

