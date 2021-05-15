LETTER: A UFO story

(Screengrab/CNN)

I was working the midnight shift at Miami International Airport with Joe in 1973. At 3 a.m., the supervisor in the radar room two floors below the tower cab called to say that there were two cops on the way up to investigate a UFO. Clomp, clomp, clomp. Two cops in motorcycle boots came up the concrete stairs.

First cop: “Oh my god, there it is.”

Second cop: “Wow!”

First cop: “Can I use your binoculars?”

Me: “Yeah.”

First cop: “Wow! How long has that thing been there?”

Joe: “About six billion years.”

Both cops: “What?”

Joe: “You’re looking at Venus.”

Clomp, clomp, clomp.