LETTER: A UFO story
It’s a bird, it’s a plane …
I was working the midnight shift at Miami International Airport with Joe in 1973. At 3 a.m., the supervisor in the radar room two floors below the tower cab called to say that there were two cops on the way up to investigate a UFO. Clomp, clomp, clomp. Two cops in motorcycle boots came up the concrete stairs.
First cop: “Oh my god, there it is.”
Second cop: “Wow!”
First cop: “Can I use your binoculars?”
Me: “Yeah.”
First cop: “Wow! How long has that thing been there?”
Joe: “About six billion years.”
Both cops: “What?”
Joe: “You’re looking at Venus.”
Clomp, clomp, clomp.