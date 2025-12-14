52°F
Letters

LETTER: A useful service

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
December 13, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Thanks to the Review-Journal judicial survey, Clark County citizens can make informed choices about judges in upcoming elections and even further out. I am keeping the survey for when the time comes to choose a worthy candidate. I previously felt as if I had done my due diligence in the important judicial contests because of the RJ’s helpful information. It’s a daunting task to do the research on my own, and I admit I have in the past just skipped voting in some races. That’s not practicing good citizenship. So I am thankful that the RJ performs this needed service.

