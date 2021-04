(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The left’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. They propose an ID card for everyone who was vaccinated so that people who didn’t get the shot won’t be allowed into sports events, federal buildings etc. But for the most important American right — voting — no ID is required. I hope that independents who voted for Joe Biden because they didn’t like Donald Trump will take note and vote sensibly at the midterms.