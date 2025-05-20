LETTER: A victim of NV Energy

Months ago, I contacted NV Energy after receiving a letter that indicated we would receive a pittance after being overcharged as a single-family dwelling while living for more than two decades in a duplex. The company was adamant that it would go back only six months. When I demanded to know how they had come up with this length of time, the representatives were not forthcoming, telling me only that the “commission” makes the determination.

I read the article in Friday’s Review-Journal stating that an investigation is in the works. Why wasn’t this fixed years ago? Why wasn’t the six-month rule investigated as fraud? Many of us have been overcharged for more than two decades and are seniors. Simply put, we have been paying what people in a single-family home have been paying for all this time.

I hope that, by the time this is rectified, we haven’t expired. According to the article, NV Energy is fighting this. I hope the governor intercedes promptly.