Letters

LETTER: A wall around California

Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California
February 18, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
The California state flag flies next to a home on Highway 94 south Potrero, Calif., on Monday, ...
The California state flag flies next to a home on Highway 94 south Potrero, Calif., on Monday, June 20, 2016, as huge flames roar behind it. An intensifying heat wave stretching from the West Coast to New Mexico threatened to make the fight against Southern California wildfires more difficult Monday. (Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

In response to the Feb. 12 letter writer from Kipp Altemara, who suggested we build a wall around California:

Actually, those of us who live in the Mojave Desert of California want the wall built at the top of Cajon Pass on Interstate 15. San Bernardino County voters actually passed a measure that calls for the county to secede from California. We realize the logistics would never allow this to happen. We want, however, to send a message to the inept politicians in Sacramento that we are fed up with their antics. Being part of Nevada instead of California would benefit both states.

