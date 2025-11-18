54°F
Letters

LETTER: A war on science

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Joanne Leovy Las Vegas
November 17, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Three exciting health news stories caught my eye recently. A highly effective malaria therapy has just been developed — in Europe. The mRNA in the COVID vaccine might help fight cancer, but we might never know because follow-up studies are being stifled by the administration’s antipathy to mRNA vaccines. A dangerous new flu strain is circulating worldwide, but due to the weakened Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the government shutdown, we don’t know if it’s in the United States.

These stories highlight how the breakdown of U.S. scientific and public health research is already hurting Americans. And because every dollar invested on basic science research and development yields more than $2 dollars of economic return, the Trump administration’s war on science is also hurting us economically.

Most disturbing are severe cuts to programs and services such as the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. These Project 2025-inspired cuts ensure that we won’t know enough about coming weather disasters and harms to our air and oceans. Ignorance will make us less safe.

Americans elected President Donald Trump to reduce inflation and help the economy, not to wage a war on science. Our global pre-eminence rests on reversing these terrible anti-science policies.

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. ...
LETTER: Is the death penalty still viable?
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Given the endless delays in our country regarding death sentences, one must ask: Is it still appropriate?

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Measles case in Clark County very concerning
Julpohng Vilai Las Vegas

As a pediatrician and the vice president of the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, I am deeply concerned by the recent measles case in Clark County.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
LETTER: On socialism and communism
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

You can argue forever where socialism ends and communism begins. The road always begins with the state controlling your choices.

LETTER: Attack on charter schools misses mark
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Charter schools are about the only thing that seems to be working for parents and their children in Nevada, and we are all thankful for the teachers who serve there.

(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
LETTER: Strip parking is a drag
Phyllis Anderson Las Vegas

Like many locals, my husband and I now avoid the Strip after having enjoyed meals and shows there for years. We have visited three hotels recently, and I’m here to tell you self-parking is, frankly, a nightmare.

LETTER: ACA subsidies help those who need it
John Neiman Las Vegas

Even MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been out calling for the ACA subsidies to be expanded because her adult children’s health coverage will increase by thousands of dollars.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: Trump's overseas folly
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Is the game at hand for the Trump regime to see how thin we can wear our military down? It seems so.

LETTER: What about Trump's tax cuts for the rich?
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

You criticize Democrats for shutting down the government to push to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, yet you say nothing about Republicans making permanent the massive Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy.

