LETTER: A way forward on Las Vegas homelessness

In Clark County, we’ve seen a sharp 46 percent drop in veteran homelessness over the past year. That’s real progress — and it’s no accident. Programs such as HUD-VASH, VA outreach and coordinated support services work when they’re funded and taken seriously.

But let’s not kid ourselves. While veterans are finally getting some traction, nonveteran homelessness is rising fast across Las Vegas. The people without VA benefits are stuck in a broken system — overwhelmed shelters, soaring rents and long waits for mental health care. And we’re all watching this unfold like it’s normal. It’s not.

This is a moral failure hiding behind budget excuses and PR slogans. When tents and suffering are the default, we’ve lost our way. The same strategies helping veterans can help everyone. If we can fund housing, outreach and support for one group, we can scale it. We just need leaders willing to fight for it.

If you’re tired of walking past people in crisis and pretending it’s not your problem, speak up. Demand more from city, county and state officials. Because homelessness isn’t a partisan issue. It’s a human one.