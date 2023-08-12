92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: A way out of the student loan fiasco

Christopher Owen Las Vegas
August 11, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to your recent editorial, “Congress tinkers on edges when it comes to tuition costs”: I agree with your comments but would like to focus on several of them.

You correctly note that the Democrats want to continue “down the same path” which has created the current situation in which we have a $1.75 trillion deficit from student loans. This deficit is due to several reasons. First of all, interest on these loans ranges from 3.1 percent to 8.1 percent and repayment options do not necessarily cover the interest accruing on these loans, as payments are based on student income. Also, payments may not exceed 10 percent of net income and could be far less.

Also, after making required payments for 10, 20 or 25 years, the government writes off the balance of these loans. Ten years for those who choose public service work, 20 or 25 for others depending on when the loan was initiated. Why the disparity for non-public service? But eventually everyone gets their loans written off. All of which leads to the current deficit in student loans.

All of this is why I’ve been proposing that the interest rate be retroactively lowered to 1 percent to 2 percent to just cover the cost of servicing the loans. This would reduce the deficit significantly and lower everyone’s balance, thereby increasing future paybacks and reducing the amounts written off, helping both students and taxpayers simultaneously. This should garner bipartisan approval as everyone wins.

And finally, to your point about reforming the system, my suggestion would do so and would eliminate the need for future “interventions” in the student loan program.

MOST READ
1
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders add veteran running back
3
Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury
Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury
4
’This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
’This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
5
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: The Biden family B movie
Don Perry Las Vegas

The Democrats demanded Donald Trump’s financials. I think it would be fair play to demand Mr. Biden’s.

More stories
Thousands of Nevadans to get student loan relief
Thousands of Nevadans to get student loan relief
EDITORIAL: Pols tinker on the edges when it comes to rising tuition
EDITORIAL: Pols tinker on the edges when it comes to rising tuition
LETTER: Las Vegas water fee numbers don’t add up
LETTER: Las Vegas water fee numbers don’t add up
EDITORIAL: The budget deficit soars as inflation make a comeback
EDITORIAL: The budget deficit soars as inflation make a comeback
LETTER: CCSD must stop playing games with union
LETTER: CCSD must stop playing games with union
LETTER: Clark County School District is too large
LETTER: Clark County School District is too large