Letters

LETTER: A way to get the military off the streets and keep the peace

Michael Ginsburg Henderson
October 14, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The U.S. military and/or the National Guard should not police the streets of America. There is a better and immediate alternative. Bolster local and state police forces by soliciting conceal-carry permit holders.

These people have already been background checked and have gun-safety/live-firing experiences. Form an auxiliary police or citizen militia, vet respondents for mental fitness (we don’t want “John Waynes” or wanna-be cops), put them through orientation and get them on streets. Cities could accomplish this in as little as three days. Use them to maintain parameters, safety zones and anti-crime foot patrols in neighborhoods all across cities.

