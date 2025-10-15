LETTER: A way to get the military off the streets and keep the peace

The U.S. military and/or the National Guard should not police the streets of America. There is a better and immediate alternative. Bolster local and state police forces by soliciting conceal-carry permit holders.

These people have already been background checked and have gun-safety/live-firing experiences. Form an auxiliary police or citizen militia, vet respondents for mental fitness (we don’t want “John Waynes” or wanna-be cops), put them through orientation and get them on streets. Cities could accomplish this in as little as three days. Use them to maintain parameters, safety zones and anti-crime foot patrols in neighborhoods all across cities.