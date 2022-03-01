69°F
LETTER: A “what if” on foreign policy

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
February 28, 2022 - 5:02 pm
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (A ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Thank goodness Donald Trump is no longer president. There is no telling what would be happening if he were still in charge of our foreign policy. We could have the Taliban acting up in Afghanistan. North Korea testing missiles again. Iran on the verge of restarting its nuclear weapon development program. China deliberately violating Taiwan’s airspace. The re-emergence of ISIS. A breakdown of security on our southern border. Tyranny in Canada. And no telling what that rascal Putin would be up to.

