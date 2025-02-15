LETTER: A White House plan for Gaza

In reference to Debra J. Saunders’ Feb. 6 column, I disagree that Donald Trump’s proposal for Gaza is essential. Ms. Saunders states that Mr. Trump’s motives are positive for the United States. It is doubtful that the United States’ first thought was to commandeer Gaza and redevelop it for the benefit of the United States or the Palestinians. The thought originated with Mr. Trump believing that Gaza is a piece of prime real estate that would eventually benefit him and him alone.

What do the Palestinians have to lose in Mr. Trump’s demand? Simply put, their homeland. First, however, the population has to be resettled. If not in adjoining Arab counties, then pack them up and ship the population off to Malaysia or Indonesia, as Ms. Saunders suggested? What would Americans say if someone decided to take Florida for its beaches, for example, and move Floridians to Georgia? Do you think anyone would object?

People refuse to see that Mr. Trump’s emphasis is, and always is, on Donald Trump. The rest of the world be damned.