LETTER: A woman dies in Minneapolis

A woman gets emotional around a makeshift memorial honoring Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer the day before, near the site of the shooting in Minneapolis, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Debate rages over the federal government’s investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Video images of the incident have been seen countless times, leaving questions regarding the ICE officer’s decision to fire fatal shots into Ms. Good’s vehicle.

Within hours of the shooting, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem concluded Ms. Good was a “domestic terrorist,” that she had surrounded the ICE officers and attempted to run them over. But this is not supported by the video. Comments by the president and vice president have generated outcry about the validity of the investigation.

Beyond the irresponsible comments, there are questions at the scene about the killing. Why were the vehicles involved in the incident removed from the scene so quickly? I suspect ICE. Who made the call to have tow trucks remove the vehicles? Again, I suspect ICE. What role did the Minneapolis police have during or after the event? It is unclear, but state and local authorities have been excluded from the investigation process. Finally, why was the scene left open to be “contaminated” by footprints, tire prints, fingerprints, debris removal, etc.? Hundreds of well-meaning people have visited the area to leave flowers, candles, etc.

For so many reasons, the investigation’s conclusions will only intensify the feeling that ICE is just another administration disaster.