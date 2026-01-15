51°F
Letters

LETTER: A woman dies in Minneapolis

A woman gets emotional around a makeshift memorial honoring Renee Good, who was fatally shot by ...
A woman gets emotional around a makeshift memorial honoring Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer the day before, near the site of the shooting in Minneapolis, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher)
J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas
January 14, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Debate rages over the federal government’s investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Video images of the incident have been seen countless times, leaving questions regarding the ICE officer’s decision to fire fatal shots into Ms. Good’s vehicle.

Within hours of the shooting, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem concluded Ms. Good was a “domestic terrorist,” that she had surrounded the ICE officers and attempted to run them over. But this is not supported by the video. Comments by the president and vice president have generated outcry about the validity of the investigation.

Beyond the irresponsible comments, there are questions at the scene about the killing. Why were the vehicles involved in the incident removed from the scene so quickly? I suspect ICE. Who made the call to have tow trucks remove the vehicles? Again, I suspect ICE. What role did the Minneapolis police have during or after the event? It is unclear, but state and local authorities have been excluded from the investigation process. Finally, why was the scene left open to be “contaminated” by footprints, tire prints, fingerprints, debris removal, etc.? Hundreds of well-meaning people have visited the area to leave flowers, candles, etc.

For so many reasons, the investigation’s conclusions will only intensify the feeling that ICE is just another administration disaster.

AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos
LETTER: Creating a permission structure for hate
Ron Moore Las Vegas

The proposed Nevada constitutional amendment on transgender athletes isn’t solving a problem, it’s creating a permission structure for hate.

(Angela Piazza/Dallas Morning News/TNS)
LETTER: The ICE shooting
Joann Simmons Henderson

Why would we think the feds should be in complete control of this?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Billionaires and broadband infrastructure
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Your editorial about Donald Trump’s broadband bill, part of his Investment and Jobs Act, ignores important information.

Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
LETTER: Trump administration fantasies about Jan. 6 attacks
J.J. Alexander Henderson

Trump and the convicted rioters should be sitting in a federal prison in orange jumpsuits. But, unfortunately, he was re-elected and now the country and the world have to suffer his revenge, wrath and dictatorial bent.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
RICH LOWRY: Yes, we need a $1.5 trillion defense budget
By Rich Lowry King Features

The United States needs to make sure that it is not over-investing in the weapons systems of the past, although a defense budget on the scale that Trump is discussing would relieve some pressure from these choices.

Smoke rises from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan ...
LETTER: It’s all about the oil
Paul Costantino Mesquite

Trump is against “regime change” — until he isn’t.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Woe, thy name is Raider fan
Mark Evans Las Vegas

I hope Pete Carroll ends up with a team that respects him and gives him all of the parts needed to be successful.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López waves as he leaves the vice president&# ...
LETTER: In the streets, for and against Maduro
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Can someone explain to me why, with the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the people in Venezuela are celebrating while the people in America are protesting and demanding his release?

