LETTER: A young man is senselessly killed

Who are these children who have so easily snuffed out the life of this boy?

(Getty Images)

In reading the articles regarding the tragic death of young Jonathan Lewis, I am absolutely appalled and sick to my stomach. Who are these children who have so easily snuffed out the life of this boy without any apparent thought? Are they already so damaged that life is meaningless and without importance?

Prosecutors, do your job and prosecute. Then mandate that these boys receive benefit of rehabilitation and care to, I hope, turn their lives around while they are serving their time to eventually become productive citizens with renewed respect for life.