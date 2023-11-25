47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A young man is senselessly killed

J. Harper Henderson
November 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In reading the articles regarding the tragic death of young Jonathan Lewis, I am absolutely appalled and sick to my stomach. Who are these children who have so easily snuffed out the life of this boy without any apparent thought? Are they already so damaged that life is meaningless and without importance?

Prosecutors, do your job and prosecute. Then mandate that these boys receive benefit of rehabilitation and care to, I hope, turn their lives around while they are serving their time to eventually become productive citizens with renewed respect for life.

MOST READ
1
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
2
Arrest reports give more details of teens arrested in fatal beating of Rancho teen
Arrest reports give more details of teens arrested in fatal beating of Rancho teen
3
Retired CIA contract worker shot, killed in mall parking lot Tuesday
Retired CIA contract worker shot, killed in mall parking lot Tuesday
4
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
5
Las Vegas karaoke nightclub hit with copyright infringement lawsuit
Las Vegas karaoke nightclub hit with copyright infringement lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Dumbing down education standards
LETTER: Dumbing down education standards
LETTER: The brutal death of a Rancho High School student
LETTER: The brutal death of a Rancho High School student
LETTER: Boy beaten to death near Las Vegas school
LETTER: Boy beaten to death near Las Vegas school
LETTER: Enough is enough with taxes
LETTER: Enough is enough with taxes
LETTER: Mike Pence already had his day in the sun
LETTER: Mike Pence already had his day in the sun
LETTER: Teen killed near Rancho High School
LETTER: Teen killed near Rancho High School