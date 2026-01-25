LETTER: Aaron Ford brags about lawsuits

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford touts joining lawsuits against the federal government among his accomplishments (Monday Review-Journal). So easy to do. Raise your hand, say “I’m in” and send money. Other than spending taxpayer dollars, that has accomplished nothing.

The number of lawsuits he has filed is zero. If he was a leader rather than a follower, he would be telling us about the original thinking and work he has done and what that has accomplished for the people of Nevada and other states. Nevada needs a governor who leads, not follows.