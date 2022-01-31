LETTER: Aaron Ford did the right thing on Nevada opioid lawsuits

In response to Victor Joecks’ Jan. 23 column about Attorney General Aaron Ford and opioid litigation:

Mr. Ford made the right decision by suing 42 opioid companies, which have caused thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of overdoses in Nevada. The prior attorney general, Adam Laxalt, had sued only one company — and it has filed for bankruptcy.

Mr. Ford also made the right decision by appointing a panel that reviewed applications from seven of the country’s top law firms to determine who would represent our state. After an extensive vetting process, this panel chose the Nevada-based firm of Eglet Adams. The senior partner, Robert Eglet, has obtained some of the largest verdicts in our country’s history.

It was reported that our state will receive more than $300 million in settlements involving only a few of the opioid companies. We will receive more money per capita than any other state because many companies fear going to trial against the legal team of Adams Eglet.

Kudos to Mr. Ford for making the right decisions.