LETTER: Aaron Ford for governor?
Is he really for working men and women?
In announcing his campaign for governor, Democrat Aaron Ford made no mention of helping middle-class workers and retirees. No mention of curtailing high gasoline prices or grocery prices. No mention of high DMV taxes. No mention of high homeowners and auto insurance prices. No mention of high trash bills or increasing water bills. No mention of whether he supports a 3 percent cap on property taxes. Is Mr Ford really for working families?