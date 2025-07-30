96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Aaron Ford for governor?

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump rules by intimidation?
LETTER: No charges for Metro cop in shooting
Reggie Jackson smiles while sitting next to the World Series trophy during a celebration of the ...
LETTER: Reggie Jackson and the A’s move to Las Vegas
A visitor checks out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede near the clos ...
LETTER: Will Las Vegas become a ghost town?
Willem Swartz Henderson
July 29, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2025 - 9:13 pm

In announcing his campaign for governor, Democrat Aaron Ford made no mention of helping middle-class workers and retirees. No mention of curtailing high gasoline prices or grocery prices. No mention of high DMV taxes. No mention of high homeowners and auto insurance prices. No mention of high trash bills or increasing water bills. No mention of whether he supports a 3 percent cap on property taxes. Is Mr Ford really for working families?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Reggie Jackson smiles while sitting next to the World Series trophy during a celebration of the ...
LETTER: Reggie Jackson and the A’s move to Las Vegas
Adam Silbert New York, New York

If the A’s play their cards right, Reggie may even agree to throw out one of the Opening Day ceremonial pitches alongside other legends in a few years.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Find the distraction
William Delagarza Las Vegas

As Epstein scandal rages, Trump drops MLK files.

MORE STORIES