48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Aaron Ford gets ahead of himself

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
More Stories
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Trump, Obama and deportations
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/P ...
LETTER: Political violence is bad, but …
Las Vegas Review-Journal/File
LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: How many school tragedies can we endure?
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
December 18, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

When an incumbent politician admits two years prior to the election that he plans to leave his current office to run for governor, I tend to discount that person. To my mind, telegraphing political ambition — as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has done — is a glaring warning to the electorate that the governor’s mansion is only a stepping stone to even higher office. Mr. Ford has announced that he will indeed run for governor in 2026. Republican or Democrat, that is irrelevant to me, the message sent is the same: Elect me so I can climb the political ladder.

Mr. Ford has risen through the ranks of the Nevada Senate since 2013, landing at the attorney general’s office in January 2019. Mr. Ford leans way to the left and says he intends to obstruct Donald Trump’s immigration deportation efforts. It appears that he aligns himself with those advocating sanctuary state designation. This would be catastrophic for Nevada, as for any other state.

The voters would do well to reject politically ambitious Mr. Ford in 2026. He could set our state back by undoing the correct actions of our current governor. His tenure as governor would likely be short-lived, though, as the next stepping stone would likely be a cushy stint in Congress with its hefty undeserved pension.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Trump, Obama and deportations
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics, Mr. Obama focused his attention on the interior of the country, where illegals had been living for 10 to 20 years. Mr. Trump, however, focused his enforcement on recent arrivals, which included a higher percentage of criminal offenders.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/P ...
LETTER: Political violence is bad, but …
John Macdonald Las Vegas

I agree with the Sunday column by Victor Joecks decrying political violence. He ignores, however, this country was founded on political violence.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/File
LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham
Jimmy Gomes Las Vegas

If there were ever a case where discrimination is not a factor, it is this one. Stop reaching for the easy way out and the path to easy money.

MORE STORIES