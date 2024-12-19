LETTER: Aaron Ford gets ahead of himself

Telegraphing political ambition — as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has done — is a glaring warning to the electorate that the governor’s mansion is only a stepping stone to even higher office.

When an incumbent politician admits two years prior to the election that he plans to leave his current office to run for governor, I tend to discount that person. To my mind, telegraphing political ambition — as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has done — is a glaring warning to the electorate that the governor’s mansion is only a stepping stone to even higher office. Mr. Ford has announced that he will indeed run for governor in 2026. Republican or Democrat, that is irrelevant to me, the message sent is the same: Elect me so I can climb the political ladder.

Mr. Ford has risen through the ranks of the Nevada Senate since 2013, landing at the attorney general’s office in January 2019. Mr. Ford leans way to the left and says he intends to obstruct Donald Trump’s immigration deportation efforts. It appears that he aligns himself with those advocating sanctuary state designation. This would be catastrophic for Nevada, as for any other state.

The voters would do well to reject politically ambitious Mr. Ford in 2026. He could set our state back by undoing the correct actions of our current governor. His tenure as governor would likely be short-lived, though, as the next stepping stone would likely be a cushy stint in Congress with its hefty undeserved pension.