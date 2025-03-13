LETTER: Aaron Ford gets political

Aaron Ford needs to be told that his job is to represent all the people of Nevada and not merely to try to block all things Donald Trump, who won this state.

Mr. Ford has joined the lawsuit by Democratic attorneys general to attempt to block termination of probationary employees. This is stupid and a waste of taxpayer money.

Probationary employees were hired in the past year, so arguments about them being so valuable are highly questionable. Many were hired to beat the timetable of a hiring freeze when it was apparent that Mr. Trump was going to win. If, in fact, their jobs were critical, Mr. Trump has said the positions would be refilled. But the probability is 90 percent of them are not critical.

Mr. Ford’s argument, per the Friday Review-Journal, is that the firings are causing irreparable injuries to Nevada by straining state resources to support the unemployed workers. This may be the silliest argument possible. If they are valuable, they’ll get another job quickly. And if they are not, why do we want them on our employment rosters? And the state/federal governments will have generated significant savings by not having to pay their salaries in the first place.

Mr. Ford’s multiple attacks on Mr. Trump policies show he’s interested only in politics and not in representing all the electorate.