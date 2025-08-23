LETTER: Aaron Ford has been a little too busy

Is anyone else getting tired of reading how many lawsuits Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is involved in against the Trump administration? I realize he is running for governor, but staying in the papers just for the sake of publicity and name recognition is old.

How many lawsuits was he involved in when the Biden administration lost track of more than 320,000 migrant children who crossed the border without parents? Untold numbers of the children — who were released into the United States to “qualified sponsors” — are now at risk of sex trafficking, forced labor and other forms of exploitation.

How many lawsuits was he involved in that addressed the shutdown of our city during the pandemic?

How many lawsuits was he involved in that allowed the fraud in our Medicare and SNAP programs in Nevada?

There were a great many injustices done during the Biden administration, but not a peep from Mr. Ford. I am hoping the voters of Nevada remember his publicity seeking and hateful actions toward the “other” party.